Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle permanently suspended

Kangana had asked PM Modi to show his 'early 2000s' avatar to counter the post-poll violence that has broken out in West Bengal.

news Social media

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle was suspended on Tuesday for violating Twitter rules. Kangana often tweeted unverified and controversial claims on her verified Twitter handle. Last year, her sister Rangoli, who also had many controversial tweets, had also been suspended on Twitter. Kangana’s suspension comes shortly after she called for riots and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his “early 2000s” role to counter the post-poll violence that has broken out in West Bengal, in which around 12 people have been reported to have killed. She also called for President’s rule in West Bengal.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was also criticised for her unscientific tweet claiming India is “forcefully drawing” oxygen from the environment to manage the current oxygen shortage amid the COVID-19 second wave in India.

this tweet from a Bollywood actress inciting violence is still up on @TwitterIndia 8 hours later. pic.twitter.com/koRIIgU3Lt — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) May 4, 2021

"Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees'," Kangana wrote on Twitter, asking people to plant more trees.

Kangana has often targeted users critical of the Union government, often abusing and calling them names. She is facing action in Maharashtra and Karnataka for her inciteful tweets against farmers over the farmers’ protests. An FIR has also been filed against her by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer for defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on the social media and through public statements.

Last year in April, the account of Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on the micro-blogging website was also suspended. Rangoli had posted what was considered as hate tweets aimed at a community from her blue tick handle, @Rangoli_ , which prompted the suspension of account. Rangoli also shared tweets that were widely criticised for inciting hate.