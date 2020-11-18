Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai police for third time in sedition case

The Ranaut sisters had not appeared before the police previous times and have again been summoned to appear before the Bandra Police.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her elder sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by Mumbai police, and have been asked to appear before Bandra police on 23 and 24 November in connection with the case filed over “objectionable comments” made by them on social media, reportedly aimed at spreading communal tension and promoting enmity between different communities. The Mumbai police had filed the case of sedition after the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court gave directions.

Casting director and fitness trainer Munnawar Ali Sayyed had reportedly registered an FIR against Kangana and Rangoli in October at the Bandra police station alleging that the sisters were trying to incite communal tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities through their tweets, according to reports. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate had ordered the Mumbai Police to investigate the case. The sister duo was booked under a series of sections for promoting enmity between different groups and hurting their religious sentiments

Both the sisters have been summoned by the Bandra Police twice before over allegations of fomenting communal disharmony between communities. The Ranaut sisters had sought exemption from appearing before the police both the times and have again been summoned to appear before the Bandra Police on 23 and 24 of November.

As per news agency ANI, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have been summoned and asked to appear before Bandra Police on November 23 and 24 over "objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two groups."

They were summoned by the Mumbai police on November 10. They had evaded the interrogation by stating that there was a family wedding to attend in Himachal Pradesh and had sought time till November 15. This is the third time the Mumbai Police issued notice to Kangana and Rangoli to turn up before the authorities.

The Manikarnika actor has consistently been embroiled in controversies. The 33-year-old had her office building in Pali Hill recently razed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on grounds of illegal alterations in the bungalow. Kangana had released a series of videos holding Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray responsible for the demolition of her building.