Kamal Haasan, Simbu likely to join hands for 'Sigappu Rojakkal 2'

Kamal Haasan played a psychopath misogynist in the original Sigappu Rojakkal, which also starred Sridevi.

Flix Kollywood

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and Simbu are likely to join hands for the first time for upcoming Tamil thriller Sigappu Rojakkal 2, a sequel to Bharathiraja’s 1978 successful thriller Sigappu Rojakkal, as per reports. The sequel will likely be directed by Manoj Bharathi, Bharathiraja’s son.

Though an official confirmation is awaited on this project, Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan have been allegedly approached by the makers. It’s worth mentioning that Kamal Haasan played a psychopath misogynist in the original Sigappu Rojakkal, which also starred Sridevi. The film, as per reports, was inspired by Raman Raghav’s grisly crimes.

Times of India reported that Manoj Bharathi has made a special place for Kamal Haasan’s character in the sequel. However, both Simbu and Haasan are yet to officially give their nod. Recently, Manoj Bharathi took to twitter to clarify that his father will make an announcement on Sigappu Rojakkal sequel soon.

Simbu was supposed to play a key role in Shankar’s Indian 2. For reasons unknown, that role was offered to Siddharth, who will be seen playing a cop in the highly anticipated sequel. Meanwhile, shooting of Indian 2 will resume very soon. In February, a ghastly accident on the sets of Indian 2 left three dead and ten injured when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal were on the set and missed being crushed by the crane by a whisker.

Post this incident, the team announced an aid of Rs. 1 crore each to the family of the deceased. The cheques were handed over recently to the family members in the presence of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani. Besides the three crores that were handed over to the families of the three deceased technicians, another Rs. 90 lakh was handed over to a technician named Ramarajan, who was severely injured in the accident. Speaking at the press meet organized to hand over the cheques, Haasan said: “We should ensure that another mishap like this doesn’t happen. As actor and director, we could help the families that were affected by this incident but I want to appreciate the producers for rising to the occasion and offering help.” Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Simbu, on the other hand, will soon commence work on Venkat Prabhu’s political thriller Maanaadu. This film, which will be produced by Suresh Kamatchi, also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah and Bharathiraja among others. The project was supposed to go on the floors nearly two years ago but for various reasons unknown, it still hasn’t gone to the sets.