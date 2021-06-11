Kamal Haasan shares memories on Crazy Mohan’s death anniversary

Kamal Haasan and Crazy Mohan have worked together on several blockbusters like ‘Panchathanthiram’ and ‘Vasool Raja MBBS’ among others.

June 10 marked the second death anniversary of screenwriter, actor, comedian and playwright Crazy Mohan. Many fans posted his photos and scenes from his movies in remembrance. Fans fondly remembered Crazy Mohan’s brand of comedy which involved witty one-liners, puns and smart wordplay. Actor Kamal Haasan, who worked along with Crazy Mohan on several projects, took to Twitter on Thursday to pen a heartwarming post about Crazy Mohan on his death anniversary. The camaraderie and friendship that the two shared, is well-known to many.

Sharing a throwback photo where Kamal and Crazy Mohan are spotted engaging in a candid conversation, Kamal praised Crazy Mohan for how he changed the landscape of theatre. “In times when people said “the world is a play (theatre)” he changed it to say that the “world is a comedy play”. He is someone who delivered serious philosophy under the veil of humour. He lived and died like the sky. Remembering him on his second death anniversary,” the Tamil translation of Kamal Haasan’s tweet read.

Kamal Haasan and Mohan have delivered several blockbusters including classics such as Apoora Sagodhararagal, Mich ael Madhana Kama Rajan, Avvai Shanmugi, Panchathanthiram and Vasool Raja MBBS to name a few.

Last year, on Crazy Mohan’s first death anniversary, the Tokyo Tamil Sangam organized a Zoom conference call to celebrate the screenwriter and theatre personality by inviting people such as actor-politician Kamal Haasan, his close friend and many-time collaborator, actors Khusbhu Sundar, Nasser, Prabhu, director KS Ravikumar, singer Nithyasree, musician Rajhesh Vaidhya and many others.

Crazy Mohan died on June 10, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was aged 67. The Tamil Nadu government conferred him with the Kalaimamani award in the year 2004 to honour his contribution to the field of arts and literature. In his career spanning over three decades, Crazy Mohan had written around 30 plays and 100 short stories. He also acted in more than 40 films and appeared in cameo roles as well. The late dramatist and veteran dialogue writer is popular for his work in movies such as Chinna Vathiyar, Vietnam Colony, Arunachalam, Aahaa and Naan Ee.

