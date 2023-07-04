Kamal Haasan announces next film with Valimai director H Vinoth

The yet-to-be-titled film is assumed to be a political feature, and the announcement video was accompanied by the caption â€˜Rise to ruleâ€™.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Kamal Haasan has announced his next film with director H Vinoth of Valimai fame through a video. The yet-to-be-titled film is assumed to be a political feature, and the announcement video was accompanied by the caption â€˜Rise to ruleâ€™. In the video, Kamal is seen holding a burning torch and leading what looks like a peopleâ€™s movement. It is interesting here to note that Kamal Haasan is also a politician in real life, and his party symbol is a torchlight.

The film will be produced by Kamalâ€™s own production company Raaj Kamal Films International. This will be the actorâ€™s 233rd film, and further details of the film are yet to be announced.

At present, Kamal is shooting for Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film also has actors Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal playing significant roles. Impressed by the output, Kamal had recently gifted Shankar an expensive watch. Kamal will also reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam in a project tentatively titled â€˜KH 234â€™. There have been no updates about the film, except Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose Red Giant Movie will present it, clarifying that it is not a political film. This film will mark Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasanâ€™s coming together for the first time in 35 years. The duo last worked together for the gangster drama Nayakan in the year 1987, which has since acquired a cult status among fans. The film is likely to be released in 2024.

Kamal was last seen in Lokesh Kanagarajâ€™s Vikram. The film, which also had actors Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, and Gayathri, turned out to be a huge blockbuster, said to have earned more than Rs 400 crores at the box office. Vikram broke several box office records and was officially among the highest-grossing films in Tamil Nadu last year.

Director Vinothâ€™s last film was Thunivu with Ajith Kumar. The film received negative responses from the audience and critics alike.