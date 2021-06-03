Kamal Haasan and Yuvan Shankar Raja wish Ilaiyaraaja for his birthday

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is fondly known as ‘Isaignani’ and ‘Maestro’ by fans, celebrated his 78th birthday on June 2.

Flix Kollywood

Marking the occasion of popular music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s 78 th birthday, actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter on Wednesday to extend his wishes to the legendary composer. Sharing a photo where Kamal is seen hugging Ilaiyaraaja, Kamal praised the composer as someone who can eloquently translate memorable life events into songs. The photo was taken during 'Ilaiyaraaja 75', a tribute concert held by Tamil Film Producers’ Council in 2019. The translation of Kamal Haasan’s tweet read, “Ilaiyaraaja is a young man for music. A youngster at heart. He translates memorable events into songs. My heartfelt birthday wishes to the maestro who connects millions of hearts.”

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja also shared birthday wishes for his father. He shared an adorable video where Ilaiyaraaja is seen alongside his grandson and holding his granddaughter Ziya’s hands as he plays the ‘Happy Birthday’ tune on the piano. Sharing the video, Yuvan Shankar Raja wrote, “Happy birthday daddy #throwback #maamanithan”

Many fans and followers of Ilaiyaraaja, who is fondly referred to as ‘Isaignani’ and maestro, showered wishes and love on the legendary composer on his birthday.

On the professional front, Ilaiyaraaja has teamed up with his son Yuvan to compose music for the film Maamanithan. The makers have released two singles from the movie so far. The first single ‘Thattiputta’ was a melodious track that was sung by Ilaiyaraaja and had lyrics by Pa Vijay. The single featured visuals of Ilaiyaraaja singing in the recording studio.

Meanwhile, the second track ‘Ye Rasa’ is sung by Yuvan and features visuals of him in a scenic backdrop. Describing the idea behind the mellow track, the makers of the movie mentioned in the YouTube caption that it is “a soulful melody that he (Yuvan Shankar Raja) composed during his thoughtful reflection about life being locked down during the covid crisis.” The Seenu Ramasamy directorial Maamanithan stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie Shankar in the lead roles.

He is also composing music for director Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles.