Kalabavan Mani’s death due to excessive alcohol consumption and liver disease, concludes CBI

Kalabavan Mani, the Kerala actor known for his versatilily died due to over-consumption of alcohol and liver ailments concluded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who has submitted their final report to the court on Monday. The family of the actor had raised suspicion over his death and alleged that he had been poisoned.

The 35-page report was submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ernakulam by the CBI said that the actor was suffering from liver cirrhosis, kidney dysfunction, type two diabetes, jaundice and tuberculosis of adrenal gland.

The report pins the reason for death on excess alcohol consumption and liver disease, thus ruling out potential homicide.

Mani had died on March 3, 2016, at the age of 45 at his 30-acre farmhouse near Chalakudy. Autopsy reports indicated the presence of ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol (4 milligrams) and chlorpyrifos which has raised suspicion that the actor was allegedly murdered.

The CBI report concluded that the quantities of the chemicals found in the viscera were not high enough to cause one’s death. Traces of cannabis was also found in the actor’s body but the report suggested that the source could be ayurvedic medicine, reported Manorama.

The CBI report pointed out that the chlorpyrifos is an organophosphate pesticide used in crops and that the substance accumulated in Manis body through uncooked vegetables, reported TNIE.

The investigating agency had taken over the investigation in 2017 based on a Kerala High Court directive. A medical board was also constituted to aid the investigation. The CBI officer speaking to media said that Mani, despite being unwell continued consuming alcohol which accelerated his death.

During the course of their investigation, the CBI had even conducted polygraph tests on his friends Jaffar Idukki, Sabumon and five others.