Kajal Aggarwal turns down Udhayanidhi starrer?

According to reports the actor was approached to play the female lead in the upcoming Udhayanidhi starrer but the actor turned down the offer.

Flix Kollywood

Kajal Aggarwal has the Tollywood biggie Acharya in which she will pair up with the megastar Chiranjeevi. Earlier, the role was offered to Trisha but she walked out following differences wit the producers and eventually the offer landed in Kajalâ€™s court.

Koratala Siva is directing Acharya and movie buffs are excited as he will be teaming up with the megastar for the first time. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddyâ€™s Matinee Entertainment.

According to a TOI report, Kajal Aggarwal was approached to play the female lead in the upcoming Udhayanidhi starrer but the actor turned down the offer. Kajal was keen on doing a Tamil film and was looking forward to ink the deal but due to unforeseen circumstances, she could not take up the offer, report sources.

Kajalâ€™s other Telugu project is Maosagallu in which she shares the screen space with Vishnu Manchu. The star cast also includes Ruhaani Singh and Suneil Shetty in important roles. Mosagallu is touted to be a cross-over film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner AVA Entertainment in association with 24 Frames Factory.

The first look poster of Mosagallu, which is being directed by the Hollywood director Jeffery Gee Chin, was released quite a while ago to positive reviews. Reports are that the film is inspired by the IT scam that shook the nation some time ago. With the shooting halted due to the lockdown, its release date may be pushed off to later this year, we hear.

Kajal is also part of the Shankar directorial magnum opus Indian 2 in which she is paired with Kamal Haasan.

