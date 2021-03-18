Kajal Aggarwal to star opposite Nagarjuna in Praveen Sattaru’s next film

The project is likely to be an action-drama film and is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Praveen Sattaru.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for her upcoming movie with Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni. The makers of the untitled project shared the news with fans on Thursday from their official Twitter handle. “We're very excited to have @MsKajalAggarwalon board for @iamnagarjunaand @PraveenSattaru's action thriller! This project is Produced by #NarayanDasNarang #RamMohanRao and @sharrath_mararunder the @nseplofficial @SVCLLPbanners. @asiansuneil #KingNagsNext,” the tweet posted by Northstar Entertainment read.

The project is spearheaded by filmmaker Praveen Sattaru, who made his directorial debut with the 2011 film, Life Before Wedding: LBW. However, he rose to fame with the 2014 anthology film Chandamama Kathalu. He also won the National Award under the category of best feature film for the movie.

Touted to be an action thriller, the Kajal Aggarwal and Nagarjuna starrer is produced by Narayan Das Narang, Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar jointly under the banners of Northstar Entertainment and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

Meanwhile, both Kajal and Nagarjuna have a number of films in the pipeline. Kajal will also be seen in the action- drama movie Acharya. Where she will be sharing the screen with Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi. The Koratala Siva directorial is slated for release on May 13.

She is also playing a pivotal role in Mosagallu, which will hit the big screens on March 19. The project is led by Hollywood filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin.

Nagarjuna is playing the titular role in the upcoming Telugu movie Wild Dog. Directed by debutant filmmaker Ashishor Solomon, the film features Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. The movie is slated for theatrical release on April 2. He is also collaborating with director Ayan Mukerji, for one of the most- anticipated Bollywood movies, Brahmāstra. He will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in the fantasy-adventure movie.