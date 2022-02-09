Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls for body shaming pregnant women

Kajal penned a long post to normalise changes in the body during pregnancy and slammed trolls who shame pregnant women for weight gain.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting a child with her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu, took to social media on February 9 to share a post slamming trolls who have been posting memes shaming pregnant women for the weight gain.

Speaking about how she has been receiving comments and memes, she wrote: “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages/memes don’t really help. Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand.”

Discussing how pregnant women undergo many bodily changes during pregnancy and after childbirth, she pointed out, “Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies.”

Kajal emphasised on how it is important to accept these changes that are natural. "Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THAT'S OK. These changes are NATURAL, and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans). We don't need to feel abnormal, don't need to fit in a box or a stereotype and don't need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous, and precious phase of life,” the post read.

Kajal also posted tips to de-stress during pregnancy. Many of the actors’ fans as well as colleagues like actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped comments below Kajal’s post, extending their support. On the professional front, Kajal has films like Hey! Sinamika and Acharya in the pipeline.