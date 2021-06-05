Kajal Aggarwal announces her next film titled ‘Uma’

Kajal was last seen in ‘Mosagallu’ and is currently working on films such as ‘Hey Sinamika’ and ‘Acharya’, among others.

Flix Cinema

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu movies, took to Twitter on June 4 to announce that she will be seen next in a film titled Uma. Kajal will be playing the titular role in the Tathagatha Singha directorial. Touted to be a slice-of-life film, Uma is bankrolled by Avishek Ghosh and Mantaraj Paliwal from Miraj Group. The project is likely to go on floors by the end of this year or early next year. Details about other cast and crew members are yet to be released.

Film tracker Taran Adarsh shared details about the film on Twitter. “FILM ANNOUNCEMENT: KAJAL AGGARWAL IN & AS #UMA... #KajalAggarwal will head the cast of #Uma... A slice of life film... Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha... Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]... Remaining cast will be announced later (sic),” the tweet read. Kajal retweeted Taran’s post about the film and mentioned she is looking forward to working on the film. “Looking forward to commencing Uma’s journey (sic),” the Thuppakki actor tweeted on Friday.

Kajal was last seen in Mosagallu, which hit the big screens on March 19 this year. Although the film was primarily shot in Telugu, the dubbed versions were released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The plot revolves around a large-scale IT scam that is inspired by true events. The big-budget film directed by Hollywood filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin was bankrolled by 24 Frames Factory along with AVA Entertainment. The film stars actors Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty in lead roles.

Looking forward to commencing Uma’s journey https://t.co/vIITA6iXSC June 4, 2021

She also made her OTT debut with director Venkat Prabhu’s Live Telecast which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. She has a number of other films in her kitty, which are in different stages of production. She is gearing up for the release of Paris Paris. Kajal will be sharing the screen with Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in Acharya. She is also playing the lead role in Brindha directorial Hey Sinamika alongside actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. She is also a part of Indian 2, which has hit a roadblock due to a fallout between Lyca Productions and filmmaker Shankar.