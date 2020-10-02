‘Kabadadaari’ producer claims loss of Rs 1 crore during COVID-19 lockdown

The Tamil film is a remake of the hit Kannada thriller ‘Kavaludaari’.

The Tamil Nadu government recently announced some relaxations on the COVID-19 lockdown, and shooting of several films have re-commenced. Shootings are taking place with the film units following strict safety measures and ensuring minimal crowding.

While film buffs and people from the film industry are relieved with this decision, producer G Dhananjayan has come forward with a statement on the losses he had to incur in the making of his ongoing project, Kabadadaari.

The producer took toTwitter to write: “After almost 200 days of waiting due to various reasons, happy & relieved shoot of #Kabadadaari got wrapped up yesterday. Been thro' challenging times. The delay escalated cost by over Rs.10 million only in this project. Just imagine how much cost escalation for whole industry.”

After almost 200 days of waiting due to various reasons, happy & relieved shoot of #Kabadadaari got wrapped up yesterday. Been thro' challenging times. The delay escalated cost by over Rs.10 million only in this project. Just imagine how much cost escalation for whole industry pic.twitter.com/ZUQ8KSvghD — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) September 30, 2020

Kabadadaari is the remake of the hit Kannada film Kaavaludaari, which was bankrolled by the Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar under his banner PRK Productions. Written and directed by Hemanth M Rao, the original film’s cast included Anant Nag, Rishi, Suman Ranganath, Achyuth Kumar, Roshni Prakash, Sidhaartha Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar. While Anant Nag played the role of a retired police inspector, Rishi played a sub-inspector. Charan Raj is the music composer of this flick and Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer. The film is an investigative neo-noir thriller about a couple who were involved in a crime, and feel its repercussions even years later.

Kavaludaari turned out to be a big hit, and its remake rights were grabbed like hot cakes. Sibiraj is playing the lead role in the Tamil version titled Kabadadaari. There are also reports that it will be remade in Telugu as Kapatadhaari, with Sumanth in the lead.

Pradeep Krishnamoorthy is helming the Tamil remake, and the shooting was wrapped up recently. Nandita Shwetha has been signed up to play the female lead in the remake, with Nassar, Jayaprakash, Suman Ranganath, Pradeep Krishnamoorthy and J Satish Kumar in supporting roles.

Simon King is composing the tunes, with Rasamathi wielding the camera. Kabadadaari is bankrolled under the banner Creative Entertainers and Distributors.

It may be noted here that Nassar, who plays an important role in Kabadadaari, has reduced his fee by 15 per cent and completed the dubbing on time, because of the difficulties faced by the filmmakers. The shooting of the film was wrapped up on September 29 and has gone into post production.

Besides Kabadaaari, its lead actor Sibiraj has films like Vattam and Mayon in different stages of production.

The actor’s last film to release was Walter, a crime action film written and directed by U Anbarasan and produced by Shruthi Thilak. The film’s cast included Sibiraj, Nataraj, Samuthirakani, Riythvika, Sanam Shetty, Munishkanth and Shirin Kanchwala. Dharmaprakash composed the tunes for this film with Rasamathi cranking the camera.

