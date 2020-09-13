Kâ€™taka drugs case: Prashanth Sambargi asked for evidence on his claims against ex-Min

Sambargi had alleged that Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan and his aides were also involved in drug smuggling. Zameer has accused him of defamation.

news Crime

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru, probing the high profile drugs bust case involving stars in the Kannada film industry, on Saturday grilled realtor-turned-social activist Prashanth Sambargi and sought more documents from him to support his claims in the case.

Since the issue of drug-related allegations came up against some Kannada film stars, Sambargi has been issuing statements in the press about his knowledge of the same. He also had alleged that Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan and his aides were also involved in drug smuggling. Following this, he was summoned by the CCB to aid the probe. Apparently unsatisfied over the documents, the CCB has summoned Sambargi to appear before it next Friday with more documents.

"There is a lot of difference in his claims and documents surrendered to us. When we questioned him to produce incriminating evidence, he had sought at least a week's time. That is why we have asked him to appear next Friday," a CCB official said.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the CCB office, Sambargi said, "I will definitely cooperate with the police. At present, they have asked me to submit some more documents, which I will procure by next week (Friday)," he claimed.

In an apparent â€˜u-turn,â€™ however, Sambargi has now asserted that he was not targeting former Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan but that his target was Sheikh Faizulla, who has been the Congress leaderâ€™s close associate and is known for criminal activities.

"Who am I to target him (Zameer)? I am here to tell the truth about Faizulla," he said.

Incidentally, Prashanth has been booked for defamation after a Bengaluru court directed a probe while hearing a plea by the former minister and Congress MLA Zameer.

It may be recalled that earlier in the day, prior to visiting the CCB police, Samabargi made startling remarks that the faux-leather folder which he is carrying contains concrete evidence against Khan and the former minister will have to ready to hand over his entire property to the state government.

"Truth is in this file. I am the torchbearer of the truth. After I hand over this to police, Khan should start making preparations to hand over his property," he had declared.

In response to a question, Sambargi angrily reacted that he never believed in making frivolous statements or false statements.

"Media can check my track record, whatever I have been stating on TVs for the last three months have come true. I have nowhere said that he was involved in drug-related cases. I just said that he was in Colombo on July 8, 9. and 10 in 2019. Even this statement has come true," he declared.

He further added that he had not handed over any documents related to Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani.

"I am here next week again. My battle is not with any individual but it is against the mafia. I am fighting for a cause not for glory or for any gains. My only intention is to provide all information about the drug mafia that is spreading its tentacles in our film industry and among youths in the state," he explained.

Meanwhile, taking a serious note of the allegations made by Sambargi, former minister Khan asserted that he does not want to reply to him through the media, he would give all replies and explanations in the court of law.