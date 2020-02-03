K’taka CM promises Bengaluru suburban rail in 3 yrs, officials say it may take 6 yrs

The Karnataka Chief Minister made the announcement after the government announced that suburban rail project in Bengaluru will cost Rs 18,600 crores.

news

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that the long-awaited suburban rail project in Bengaluru, with 56 stations across the city, would be completed in the next three years. However, the government agency in charge of the project, KRIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka) has said that the suburban rail project may take a total of six years to complete.

The Chief Minister made this announcement at a press conference in Bengaluru, alongside the Union minister for Railways, Suresh Angadi. Yediyurappa said that the project will be undertaken on a priority basis, as it is a long pending one and is the dream of the late BJP MP HN Ananth Kumar, TOI reported.

Meanwhile, KRIDE also issued a press release, stating that the project will take a total of six years from the date of sanction. However, the release noted that the stretch from Bengaluru city railway station (KSR) to the airport would be undertaken on a priority basis and that this would be completed within three years, The Hindu reported.

According to Deccan Herald, the suburban rail has been delayed due to the clashes between the state and Centre, as well as the fact that the railway line was clashing with the metro line. However, it was later proposed that the railway line will take a different route, which stops short of the airport, and will have a frequent shuttle bus for last-mile connectivity to the airport. The railway connection is supposed to completed by March this year.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s announcement came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the suburban rail project in Bengaluru will cost Rs 18,600 crores and added that the government will hold 20% equity after contributing 60% of the project cost.

