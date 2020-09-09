Jyothikaâ€™s role in 'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal' was first offered to Bhumika

Actor Bhumika Chawla added that she signed the project only for the role.

Actor Bhumika Chawla, in an interview to Anand Vikatan, has revealed that the director of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, N Krishna initially offered her Jyothikaâ€™s role but she chose the role she played. Speaking about the film that released in 2006, Bhumika said that the character Ishwarya had two different shades in the film and was very challenging which is the reason behind opting for it.

The actor added that she signed the project only for the role. The actor pointed out that she was very clear that it would be a role close to her heart when director N Krishna narrated it to her. And finally, she bagged it and the rest is history.

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, a romantic film released in the year 2006, was written and directed by N Krishna. It had Suriya, Jyothika and Bhumika in the lead roles, with Shriya Sharma, Sukanya, Vadivelu and Santhanam in supporting roles. The Oscar winning music director AR Rahman composed the tunes for the film while the lyrics were penned by Vaali. The filmâ€™s cinematography was handled by RD Rajasekhar and editing was by Anthony. The film was bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green.

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal was a commercial success and went on to win a few awards as well. Shreya Ghoshal won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South for Best Female Playback Singer for the rendition of the song 'Munbe Vaa' while AR Rahman won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director â€“ Tamil.

Bhumika Chawla currently has a couple of films in the making. In Kollywood, she has Kannai Nambathey, a crime thriller written and directed by Mu Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal fame. The film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin and Aathmika in the lead roles with Sathish roped in.

Her Telugu project in the pipeline is Seetimaarr, which is being directed by Sampath Nandi. Seetimaarr is a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in lead roles with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles. Mani Sharma is composing music for this flick. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. It was originally planned as an April release this year to cash in on the summer vacation but with the lockdown due to the coronavirus, the release stands postponed.

Bhumika was last seen in the Telugu movie Ruler, which had N Balakrishna in the lead role. KS Ravikumar directed the film with the story penned by Paruchuri Murali and the rest of the technical crew comprised Chirantan Bhatt for music and Ram Prasad for cinematography. Ruler was bankrolled by C Kalyan under his banner Happy Movies. Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan played the female leads in this flick with Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Bhumika Chawla forming the supporting cast.

