Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Composer Justin Prabhakaran, best known for his work in films such as Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dear Comrade, is the latest addition to Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam. The film’s shoot is currently underway in Italy. To be predominantly shot abroad, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Prabhas’s Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader.

Justin confirmed the news himself, and tweeted: “Happy to part of this wonderful project #radheshyam Need your prayers and support. Thank you so much #Prabhas sir @director_radhaa”.

The project went on the floors in January this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde will join this schedule along with other key actors. Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the first-time collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming Telugu film Jil.

Apparently, the plan is to complete Radhe Shyam in the next 3-4 months as Prabhas will soon move on to his other commitments. Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.” The film is jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens during the summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently signed a new project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, making her Telugu debut. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. Calling it an epic project, the makers said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.

Prabhas also has a project titled Adipurush with director Om Raut in the offing.

