Jude Anthany’s film 2018 based on Kerala floods gets release date

A number of prominent actors including Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali play major characters in the film.

Incessant rains, dams opening, houses flooded and people panicking are among the familiar scenes chosen for the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film 2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film, also written by Jude, is based on the destructive floods of 2018 that struck Kerala, killing hundreds of people and damaging houses and property. A number of prominent actors including Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali play major characters in the film. It will be released on May 5.

The trailer, which came out on April 23, shows glimpses of the characters - a man scared to work in the army (Tovino), someone else going through a divorce (Vineeth), a concerned official (Kunchacko) and a reporter (Aparna). It also shows Lal and Narein taking on roles of fishermen who had famously become the heroes of the 2018 floods, risking their lives to save the others stranded in their houses.

Jude, who is known for his female oriented films such as Om Shanthi Oshana and Sara's, is taking on the real-life disaster in his fourth movie. "This film is a reminder. It is the visualisation of the unity of Malayalis who faced the big floods with courage and survived it,” Jude wrote, while sharing the trailer on his Facebook page.

The frames, showing devastating visuals of the unforgettable floods, have been shot by Akhil George, and edited by Chaman Chakko. Akhil P Dharmajan co-wrote the film with Jude. Music is by Nobin Paul.

The floods of August 2018 were the most destructive to hit the state in nearly a hundred years. At least 483 people lost their lives and tens of thousands of people were moved to relief camps for several days.