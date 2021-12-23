Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt-starrer RRR poster displayed in Times Square

A new song from ‘RRR’, titled ‘Komuram Bheemudo’, was also unveiled on December 23.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film with director SS Rajamouli, RRR, is gearing up for theatrical release. Not just in India, the film is gathering momentum internationally as well. The makers recently took to Twitter to share with fans that a poster from the film was featured in New York’s Times Square.

A Spotify message that read, “Music to live by, from an era gone by,” prompting viewers to listen to the film’s soundtrack, was also featured above the poster. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit theaters on January 7, 2022.

The promo video of ‘Komuram Bheemudo’, a new single from the film was also unveiled by the makers on Thursday, December 23. The song features visuals of Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem. The Telugu track is sung by Kaala Bhairava, while it has lyrics by Sudhala Ashok Teja. Sharing the track, Jr NTR wrote: “A song which moves you emotionally and stays with us long after. A heartful composition by my fav @mmkeeravaani garu, sung by @kaalabhairava7… #RevoltOfBHEEM

Watch the promo from ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ here:

Earlier on December 21, SS Rajamouli extended his gratitude to the cast and crew of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak for postponing the release date of the film to avoid a box office clash. The makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata also agreed to postpone the release of their movie.

Tollywood is known for its big-ticket releases during Sankranthi festival. Given the fact that there were five big releases slated for Sankranthi in 2022, the Producers’ Guild settled a conflict over the release dates, so as to avoid a box-office clash.

Rajamouli also thanked actor Mahesh Babu especially, as he was the one who took the initiative and moved out of the Sankranti race first and postponed his movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata to April 1. "@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initiative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial", Rajamouli's tweet reads. Rajamouli also added, "Also, thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes!".

The RRR director also thanked the makers of Bheemla Nayak, "The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best…:)."

At the moment, RRR (January 7), Radhe Shyam (January 14) and Bangarraju are scheduled to hit the big screen during Sankranthi.

(With inputs from IANS)