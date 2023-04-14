Jr NTR hosts dinner for Amazon Studios top exec James Farrell, triggers speculation

The actor, who has enjoyed immense success with his last film â€˜RRRâ€™, hosted the head of international original content at Amazon Studios and several Telugu filmmakers for an intimate dinner.

Flix Entertainment

Telugu actor Junior NTR recently hosted the Vice President of Amazon Studios James Farrell and a few persons from the Telugu film industry for an intimate dinner at his house in Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday, April 12. Several prominent directors and producers from the Telugu film industry, including RRR director SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Trivikram Srinivas, Shobu Yarlagadda, Naveen Yerneni, Shirish Reddy, and Naga Vamsi also attended the exclusive dinner.

James Farrell is the head of international original content at Amazon Studios. Jr NTR shared a few pictures from the dinner party and wrote: "An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner."

As soon as the pictures surfaced on social media, fans wondered if this was the beginning of a new project following Jr NTRâ€™s global success as Bheem in RRR. The actor is currently shooting for Koratala Siva's yet-to-be-titled project NTR 30 in Hyderabad which will release in theatres next year. He has also been cast in a prominent role in the sequel to the 2019 hit film War. Also starring Hrithik Roshan, War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and is reportedly set to go on floors in November this year.