Jr NTR to host next season of 'Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu'?

Earlier seasons were hosted by the Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna.

Flix Entertainment

The fifth season of the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati known as Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu (MEK) is all set to commence soon. Earlier seasons were hosted by the Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna and according to reports, the fifth season will be hosted by Jr NTR. The previous seasons which were aired on Maa TV earlier were wrapped up for various reasons and the show is now being revived and will be on Gemini TV.

Interestingly, Jr NTR had hosted the popular Bigg Boss season 1, which turned out to be highly successful, with TRPs soaring high. According to sources, a special promo for Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu is being shot at Anupama studios with director Trivkram Srinivas directing it.

NTR and Trivikram Srinivas share a good rapport having worked together for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which did well at the box office. The film, released in 2018, had Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde playing the lead pair with Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Nagendra Babu and Supriya Pathak in supporting roles.

NTR currently has SS Rajamouli's directorial, RRR in the making. It is a multi-starrer that has Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja playing the lead roles. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega-budget multi starrer under his banner DVV Entertainments. Ram Charan will be seen playing Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem in this period flick set in the pre-independence era. While Jr NTR will be sporting a bulky look with a beard, Ram Charan will be seen in a completely different new hairstyle for which a top hairstylist has been brought on board.

It was reported earlier that massive and extravagant sets were erected for shooting an important fight scene. Irish actors Alison Doody and Raj Stevenson have been signed up to play crucial roles in this magnum opus which was confirmed by Alison Doody, who had shared a pic with her co-star Ray Stevenson on her social media page and wrote, “Scott and Lady Scott on the sets of 'RRR'.”

Further, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the southern film circuit with Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. Also, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan are playing pivotal roles in RRR as well. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. The film was scheduled to hit the marquee in July last year but had to be postponed due to production delays.

Trivikram Srinivas, on the other hand, is busy penning the screenplay and dialogues for the Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana daggubati. The original version, which was a commercial success, starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles.