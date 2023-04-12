Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshanâ€™s War 2 to go on floors later this year

The event film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood including â€˜Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaniâ€™ and â€˜Brahmastraâ€™.

Flix Entertainment

The much awaited spy action-thriller War 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit Hindi film, is all set to go on floors in November this year. The second instalment of War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

A source told IANS that itâ€™s going to be one of the biggest theatrical experiences when Hrithik Roshan takes on Jr NTR in War 2. â€œThe film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. [Producer] Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India," the source said.

â€œPre-production is in full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November. War 2 is a huge pan-India movie right now, given the casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get Jr NTR in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres," the source added.

War, which was released in 2019, starred Tiger Shroff along with Hrithik Roshan. It was directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

Jr NTR was last seen in SS Rajamouliâ€™s magnum opus, RRR. The movie also starred Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and others in significant roles. RRR went on to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the song â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ at the 95th Academy Awards.

Apart from War 2, Jr NTR is also busy with another yet-to-be-titled movie, NTR 30. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and is directed by Koratala Siva .