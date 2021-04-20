Jr Chiru looks just like his dad, Meghana Raj shares pic on Insta

Meghana Raj often posts photos of her five-months old son, who is affectionately called Simba, Chintu and Jr Chiru by fans.

Apart from sharing adorable photos of Jr Chiru, actor Meghana Raj often shares posts and memes about motherhood. Recently, her followers were awestruck after she posted a photo of Jr Chiru that shows how closely he resembles his father, late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Sharing a photo that juxtaposes the sleeping baby with her husband, Meghana laughingly wrote how her son looks a lot like his father and not like her despite her spending time in labour, giving birth to him and going through hundreds of sleepless nights. “9 months in my womb 12 hours of labour 100 nights without sleep and looks like his dad,” Meghana wrote in an Instagram story she shared recently.

Meghana often shares adorable images of her son, who is fondly known as Chintu, Simba and Jr Chiru by Meghana as well as fans. Fans were delighted when the 30-year-old actor penned a heartwarming note when her son turned four months old on February 22. Expressing how delighted she is, Meghana wrote, "It's been four months of sheer happiness and sleepless nights.. forever to go! My baby prince ?? @classycaptures_official thank u for always being there to freeze all my happy moments @themomandbabyshotsco u have captured my world! @babyaroosa thank you for this wonderful outfit for my king! #jrc #oursimba #chiranjeevisarja (sic).”

Meghana, who has been promoting the posthumous release of late actor Chiranjeevi’s last few films over the past couple of months, unveiled the trailer of the actor's upcoming Kannada movie Rajamarthanda. Her son, who was only three and a half months old at the time, is seen releasing the video. In photos from the trailer launch that have now gone viral, Meghana is seen holding her baby boy’s finger to play the trailer.

Meghana’s husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 last year, aged 39, due to a cardiac arrest. At the time of his sudden demise, Meghana was five months pregnant.