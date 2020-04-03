Joju George gets stuck in Wayanad resort due to the lockdown

The actor also said that he will remain there until the end of the lockdown.

Malayalam actor Joju George is currently in Wayanad undergoing a weight loss treatment. The actor, in a video released recently, said that he began the weight loss treatment even before the lockdown was announced but has decided to stay there until it ends.

The Indian Express has quoted the actor as saying, “I came here before the coronavirus scare started. I'm undergoing treatment for weight loss and I haven't gone out at all. I intend to stay here until the lockdown is lifted.”



The actor was in full praise for the Indian government and appealed to every citizen to abide by the government’s order and stay indoors. Joju George also said that everyone should stay united during these tough times and added, “This too shall pass, and we will come out of this happy.”



The Malayalam actor currently has three films in his kitty: One, Thuramukham and Malik. The Mammootty starrer One has Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan and Murali Gopy in important roles and Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, making her acting debut. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is produced by ICHAIS Productions. The initial release of the film was set for April this year.



Thuramukham is directed by Rajeev Ravi of Kammati Paadam fame and he is also in-charge of its scripting. The film has Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles. It also has Poornima Indrajith and ndrajith Sukumaran, in the star cast. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.



The Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing. The supporting cast of this film comprises of Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. The movie is supposed to release on April 22nd this year.

