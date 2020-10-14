Jofra Archer to Jasprit Bumrah: 5 bowlers with most dot balls so far in IPL 2020

While MI has two bowlers in this list and currently tops the table, DC has one and is in second position.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its half-way stage. While the attention is focussed on the leading run scorers (orange cap) and wicket-takers (purple cap), what escapes scrutiny are the bowlers who have bowled the most dot balls. Besides picking up wickets, a bowler can also contribute by being economical. Hereâ€™s a look at the top 5 bowlers who have delivered the most dot balls in the tournament so far:

1. Rajasthan Royalsâ€™ Jofra Archer

This pace bowler from England has the ability to make the batsman hurry and can be quite skiddy at times. He bowls at speeds exceeding 145 kph almost regularly and currently holds the record for the fastest delivery in IPL 2020, clocked at 152.13 kph. He has so far managed 87 dot balls from 28 overs with nine wickets from seven matches.

2. Delhi Capitalsâ€™ Anrich Nortje

The South African has had an impressive IPL debut season so far with eight wickets from seven matches and has 77 dot balls from 28 overs. Along with country-mate Kagiso Rabada, they have managed to contain even the most aggressive batsmen in the powerplay as well as in the death overs, resulting in DCâ€™s success as a team.

3. Mumbai Indiansâ€™ Jasprit Bumrah

Arguably one of the best death-over bowlers, his name does not come as a surprise in this list. He currently has 11 scalps from seven games with 76 dot balls from 28 overs.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabadâ€™s Rashid Khan

The Afghan player is the only spinner in the list. He has been difficult to pick with his quick arm action at the point of delivery. With 75 dot balls from 28 overs and 10 wickets, he is placed fourth in the list.

5. Mumbai Indiansâ€™ Trent Boult

The left-armer from New Zealand is known for his swinging deliveries and perfect yorkers at the death. He has 11 wickets from 27.2 overs with 70 dot balls.

With seven matches completed so far in IPL 2020, MI are placed at the top with 10 points, followed by DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore who also have 10 points, but are placed second and third on run-rate. Kings XI Punjab are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from a solitary win.