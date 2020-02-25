Job postings on Cybersecurity saw 98% rise in last 3 yrs in India: Indeed study

Bengaluru leads with 40% of all cybersecurity-related job postings nationally.

Data from Indeed, a leading job site, reveals that postings for cybersecurity-related jobs have increased by 98% in the last three years (December 2016 to December 2019). During the same period, searches for these roles grew by 73%. Postings show the largest jump between December 2017 and December 2018 (47%), followed by the spike between December 2016 and December 2017 (31%). Searches on the other hand, saw the greatest increase between December 2018 and December 2019, with a 44% rise.

Millennials keen on cybersecurity-related jobs

Job seekers in the age group of 25-29 rank the highest in terms of searches for cybersecurity-related jobs, followed by the age group of 20-24, and 30-34. The field sees the most interest from millennials, followed by Gen Z, who are now entering the workforce. Interest from the youth in working in these roles has been consistent, as evidenced by Indeed’s earlier report that also indicated high levels of interest in cybersecurity-related jobs among the age group of 26 to 30-year-olds.

Average salaries for cybersecurity-related roles

Job Title Average Annual Salary Security Specialist ₹ 8,89,265 IT Security Specialist ₹ 8,07,170 Information Security Analyst ₹ 4,59,304

Bengaluru leads in terms of job opportunities for cybersecurity-related roles

In terms of location, cities that see the maximum job opportunities for these roles include Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, leading with 40%, 12% and 10% of all cybersecurity-related job postings nationally. As prominent tech hubs, these cities have a keen focus on securing information and maintaining data privacy. These cities previously held 36%, 9% and 8% of all cybersecurity-related jobs in the country respectively.

Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India said, “Against the backdrop of the newly proposed policies for the storage and protection of data by the government in Parliament, companies are working to comply with the framework for data processing and create a more secure environment to guard against data breaches. As such, there are ample job opportunities being created in the field for aspiring job seekers. As one of the emerging areas that businesses across industries are focusing on, cybersecurity-related roles see a lot of interest from millennials as well as entry-level talent.”