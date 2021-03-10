Job postings across industries see 6% rise in February: Monster Employment Index

The positive growth trend in job postings is seen in all major cities as well as across all experience levels.

There has been a 6% growth in job postings across industries in February 2021 compared to January 2021. Positive movements were witnessed in almost all industries with Import/ Export (10%), FMCG – Food & Packaged Food (9%), Printing/ Packaging (9%), BPO/ITES (7%), Banking/ Financial Services & Insurance (7%) and Garments/ Textiles/ Leather/ Gems & Jewellery (7%) leading the way, as per the Monster Employment Index. However, Engineering, Cement, Construction, Iron/ Steel (-3%), Home Appliances (-5%), Retail (-6%) have shown a decline.

There is a positive growth trend in job postings in all major cities. Ahmedabad (17%) and Bengaluru (10%) have shown maximum growth compared to January 2021. As far as the yearly trend is concerned, although there is a dip in hiring demand in almost all the cities, some of the industries showed notable growth; IT – Hardware, Software in Hyderabad (15%), Bengaluru (14%) and Chennai (11%) saw an uptrend. Among functions, Software, Hardware, Telecom in Bengaluru (17%), Hyderabad (15%) and Chennai (9%) reflected huge demand for professionals.

Further, overall growth in job postings is reflected across all experience levels right from entry level (0-3 years) to senior level roles (>15 years’ experience) in February 2021 compared to January 2021.

The growth in month-on-month job postings can be seen across all experience levels – experience level greater than 15 years (7%), 11–15 years (3%), 7-10 years (9%), 4-6 years (9%), 0-3 years (6%).

In comparison with February 2020, February 2021 data shows that job postings for greater than 15 years’ experience has grown by 19%, whereas job postings for entry level profiles (0–3 years) has declined by 21%.

All functions and departments have shown positive growth in February as compared to the previous month. While Software, Hardware, Telecom (7%), HR & Admin (7%), Finance & Accounts (7%) have shown the maximum growth, Hospitality & Travel (2%), Purchase/Logistics/Supply Chain (2%) & Legal (1%) have shown moderate growth.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, said, “While shifts in the job market have their ups and downs, with some sectors faring better than others, segments such as IT and telecom, alongside agro-based industries and media & entertainment continue to do well. Travel and tourism still face their set of challenges. However, it has seen improvement from where it was during the onset of the pandemic. With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout being initiated and as the nation gears up to be workplace-ready, we can hope for improvements and new opportunities to open up in the coming months.”