JioMart unveils mobile app for Android and iPhone users, offers free delivery

This comes days after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced major plans for JioMart at the company’s 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15.

Almost two months after going live with its grocery delivery service across 200 cities in India, JioMart has now unveiled its app for Android and iPhone users. JioMart is also providing free delivery on all orders.

This comes days after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled major plans for JioMart at the company’s 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 15.

JioMart was earlier providing free delivery only for orders of Rs 750 and above.

Amazon currently offers free delivery for Pantry orders above Rs 799, while Flipkart has Rs 600 as minimum order value to place an order and Rs 1,200 for free delivery. Grofers, meanwhile, provides free delivery for orders worth Rs 800 or above.

The app has already garnered over 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store.

Reliance has also extended its loyalty programme RelianceOne or ROne to JioMart so that customers can earn ROne points and redeem them against transactions, apart from exclusive offers on several brands and products.

Ambani had stated in the AGM that JioMart’s beta version is currently operational in 200 cities and is seeing over 2,50,000 orders a day.

Mukesh Ambani said that JioMart and WhatsApp will be working closely, and want to ensure that “consumers are able to transact seamlessly with nearby kiranas using JioMart and WhatsApp.”

Addressing shareholders, daughter Isha Ambani said that JioMart is built to digitally empower kirana stores, each of which is facilitated by a multifunctional point of sales (PoS) machine.

It was announced at the AGM that as an introductory offer, JioMart is offering a COVID-19 essential kit with every first order placed on JioMart.

Mukesh Ambani said that JioMart will link producers, traders, small merchants, consumer brands and consumers.

“JioMart is now focused on scaling its geographical reach and delivery capabilities. In addition to grocery, we will expand JioMart to cover electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare in the days ahead. In the coming years, we will cover many more cities, serve many more customers across India, and expand to many more categories. We will reduce inefficiencies thereby creating more value for everyone in the retail ecosystem,” Ambani added.