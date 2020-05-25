JioMart goes live with grocery delivery in over 200 towns across India

According to the website, all products are priced at least 5% less than the MRP and all fruits and vegetables are sourced directly from registered farmers.

Atom E-commerce

Reliance Industriesâ€™ grocery delivery service JioMart is now live in over 200 towns, a month after it started a pilot with delivery in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan in Maharashtra.

Reliance Retail CEO Damodar Mall tweeted on Sunday that JioMart is now on the grocery eâ€”commerce map, delivering also to small towns such as Bodhan in Telangana, Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, Tadepalligudam in Andhra Pradesh, Nokha in Rajasthan, among others.

However, unlike the pilot, which was WhatsApp-led shopping, JioMart is now live via Jiomart.com, where it is selling staples, beverages, fruits and vegetables, snacks and branded foods, dairy and bakery, personal care, home care and baby care products.

Nokha in Rajasthan;

Bodhan in Telangana;

Nagarcoil in Tamilnadu;

Tadepalligudam in Andhra;

Raygada, Odisha;

Darjeeling, Bengal.



Now on Grocery eComm map, with Fruits&Veggies, too. Next wave of democratisation of modernity. #JioMart

Try with your pincode https://t.co/wrKLFTCDwV â€” Damodar Mall (@SupermarketWala) May 24, 2020

Users have to enter their mobile number and get an OTP to place the order. JioMart charges a delivery fee of Rs 25, and delivery is free for orders above Rs 750. It also allows users to enter their grocery shopping list to display products accordingly.

For those who have a Jio number or used their mobile number to register with Jio, JioMart displays their email ID and registered address once you register with JioMart.

JioMart is currently offering card, net banking, UPI, mobile wallets as well as cash on delivery as payment options.

JioMart first went live towards the end of April with its official WhatsApp number, right after Mukesh Ambani signed a massive $5.7 billion deal with Facebook.

However, the WhatsApp shopping facility isnâ€™t live yet across locations.

With JioMart, Reliance Industries will be taking on the likes of Bigbasket, Grofers, Swiggy, Zomato and a host of apps that forayed into grocery amid the pandemic.

Grocery has become the next big business avenue for several startups amid the pandemic as demand surged with people preferring not to step out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several startups from across industries forayed into grocery delivery also to rake in some revenue.

This also comes at a time when Jio Platforms, which is the digital services arm of Jio, has raised a total of Rs 78,562 crore from five different investors including Facebook, KKR, General Atlantic in the past month.