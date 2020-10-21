Jio Platforms revamps its made-in-India mobile browser, launches it as JioPages

JioPages comes in 8 Indian languages and with an inbuilt adblocker.

Atom Browser

Jio Platforms, the holding company of Reliance Jio has rolled out a revamped mobile browser called JioPages. Currently available for Android, the browser comes in eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Bengali. Jio announced on Tuesday that JioPages focuses on data privacy and gives users control of their information.

JioPages appears to be a revamped version of JioBrowser. JioBrowser has been available since December 2018, and has over 10 million downloads. Although rebranded as JioPages, the splash screen on the app still says JioBrowser, and has most of the same features.

Users also have the option of customising the content feed according to their preferred state. Upon selecting a state, the popular sites of the state start appearing on the screen.

“While keeping privacy at the core of the browser, JioPages provides superior performance when compared to its peers. It is built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine, it provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best in-class webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection,” Jio said in a statement.

It comes inbuilt with an adblocker. “The browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide the user a seamless browsing experience,” Jio said in its statement.

The default search engine can be set by the user, such as Google, Bing, MSN, Duck Duck Go or others. Like other browsers, JioPages also allows people to pin links of their favourite website to the home screen for ease of access.

For incognito mode, which doesn’t store private browsing history on the device, Jio said the user has the option of setting a 4-digit PIN or a fingerprint lock to access it.

It also has themes that users can choose from, and comes with dark mode.

The downloads manager, Jio said, automatically categorises downloads according to the file type, i.e. Image, Video, Document or Pages for ease of file management.

Like Google Chrome, it has a personalised content feed, which is customised to suit the user’s preference in terms of language, topic and region.

Jio said in a statement that Jiopages comes with Informative Cards, which captures key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines of a given topic, for e.g. stock market trends, commodity prices or cricket score, and displays them as compact clickable banners on the screen.