Jeo Babyâ€™s next film is part of an anthology titled Freedom Fight

The other directors, who are part of the anthology, are Kunjila Mascillamani, Jithin Issac Thomas, Akhil Anilkumar and Francies Louis.

Flix Mollywood

There are six people onscreen, their eyes blurred, standing with various props â€“ one holding a bottle, another a tape recorder, thereâ€™s a mask on a third, ID tag and sweater on two others. These are illustrations â€“ pencil or charcoal drawings â€“ of men and women, drawn against a pale green background. Above, are the words Freedom Fight / Swathanthrya Samaram. It is the filmâ€™s title in English and Malayalam. This is a new anthology, announced by one of its directors, Jeo Baby, the man who made the much-loved movie The Great Indian Kitchen. The other directors, who are part of the anthology, are Kunjila Mascillamani, Jithin Issac Thomas, Akhil Anilkumar and Francies Louis.

The names of six actors are also on the poster â€“ Joju George, Rohini, Rajisha Vijayan, Srindaa, Sidhartha Siva and Kabani. The film is produced by Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Sajin S Raj and Vishnu Rajan.

"Our next film. Freedom Fight / Swathanthrya Samaram. I, and four other directors with me," Jeo Baby wrote on Facebook.

Jeo Babyâ€™s The Great Indian Kitchen , starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, was greatly appreciated for its detailing of a womanâ€™s work within the house that seems to never end. His earlier films, like 2 Pennkuttikal and Kunju Daivam were also received well for their making and unique themes.

Read: 'Kunju Daivam': Revisiting Jeo Baby's little film that asked big questions on religion

Among the other directors, filmmaker Kunjila Mascillamani is behind the Facebook page Women Against Sexual Harassment.

Jithin Issac Thomas's debut feature film Attention Please, was screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala in February 2021. It told the story of young men living in an apartment, and how one night of drinking and sharing stories end up badly for them.

Akhil Anilkumar is the director of the upcoming film Archana 31 Not Out starring Aishwarya Lekshmi. He is also known for his short film Devika +2 Biology. Francies Louis is the editor of The Great Indian Kitchen.