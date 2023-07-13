Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal come together for another movie, not a Drishyam sequel

Mohanlal was expected to work next in Empuran, a Prithviraj directorial but reports said the Jeethu Joseph movie will begin first.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame have reunited under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas for a new film. As per reports, the movie to be produced by Antony Perumbavoor will begin its shoot in August 2023. Mohanlal was expected to work next in Empuran, a Prithviraj directorial but reports said the Jeethu Joseph movie will begin first. The movie will not be a sequel of Drishyam series. This is the 33rd film to be produced by Aashirvad cinemas.

The first Mohanlal- Jeethu combo under Aashirvad cinemas was Drishyam, released in 2013 and turned out to be a blockbuster hit. The movie in the crime thriller genre had a sequel Drishyam 2 in 2021, which was also a hit. The duo also united for another movie 12th Man in 2022, which did not hit the mark set by Drishyam sequels. The film was an investigation thriller revolving around a death that happens when a group of friends are having a get together at the hill station resort.

Another Mohanlal-Jeethu movie, Ram, is under production. According to reports this movie, in the last stages of production, too is a crime thriller portraying an investigation by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The movie has Trisha Krishnan and Samyuktha Menon along with Mohanlal. The production began in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 situation, it was delayed for two years. It is expected to be released in 2023.





