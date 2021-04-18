JEE (Main) 2021 April session postponed, new date to be announced later

The JEE (Main)-2021 April Session was scheduled for April 27, 28, and 30, 2021.

news Education

The April session of the JEE (Main), the third of four phases of the exam this year, has been postponed due the COVID-19 situation. The JEE (Main) April 2021 Session was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, and 30. Announcing the decision, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, “Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia 's and my prime concerns right now.”

It was earlier decided that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would organise JEE (Main) 2021 in four sessions, to provide multiple opportunities and give a fair chance to students who might not be able to do well in the exam in a single attempt. The first two have already been completed — the first session was held from February 23 to 26, and the second session was held from March 16 to 18. A total of 6,20,978 candidates appeared for the exam in session 1, and 5,56,248 candidates took the exam in session 2.

“However, looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main)-2021 April Session,” a notice from the NTA said. It added that the revised dates for the April session will be announced later, at least 15 days before the examination.

Announcement

Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session.



I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now. pic.twitter.com/Pe3qC2hy8T April 18, 2021

In January, it was announced that the next level of the entrance exam for aspirants to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE- Advanced, will be held nationwide on July 3.

Last year, the JEE (Main) exam was conducted in the first week of September amid opposition from students and others who expressed concern over students’ safety amid the pandemic. The JEE (Advanced) exam was conducted on September 27, 2020.

Read:

How postponing Class 12 exams will affect the academic year

ICSE Class 10, Class 12 Boards 2021 postponed, final decision in June