JC Daniel Award for Malayalam filmmaker TV Chandran

Chandran, known for his offbeat work in cinema, has won several awards and accolades over the years. â€˜Ponthan Madaâ€™, â€˜Padam Onnu: Oru Vilapamâ€™, and a trilogy circling the 2002 Gujarat riots are some of his known works.

Filmmaker TV Chandran won the JC Daniel Award for 2022 for his lifetime contribution towards Malayalam Cinema. The award, which is the highest honour bestowed by the Kerala government on those who work in films, carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a memento. Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan named TV Chandran as the winner in a press note on Saturday, July 29.

Chandran is known for his often offbeat work in cinema, winning several awards and accolades over the past four decades. He won his first National Award for the Mammootty film Ponthan Mada, which also featured the Hindi actor Naseeruddin Shah. He won several more in the years that followed for films such as Ormakalundayirikkanam, Mangamma, Dany, and Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam.

One of his early films Alicinte Anveshanam brought him a state award in 1989. Susanna in 2000 and his trilogy circling the 2002 Gujarat riots in later years also brought him more awards and recognition. His works are mostly political and often stories about the struggles of women based on real life issues. Vilapangalkkappuram was about a minor woman survivor of Gujarat riots, while Padam Onnu: Oru Vilapam was about the child marriage of girls.

Chandran began his career in cinema as an assistant to renowned filmmaker PA Backer. He also acted as the male lead in Backer's 1975 film Kabani Nadi Chuvannappol. He began directing films in the 1980s and also made two Tamil movies including Hemavin Kadhalargal and Aadum Koothu.

The 72-year-old filmmaker was selected by a jury comprising veteran director KP Kumaran who won the JC Daniel Award in 2021, actor-writer VK Sreeraman, and actor-filmmaker Revathy. Kerala Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy was member secretary of the committee.