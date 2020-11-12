Jayasurya’s ‘Sunny’ first look out

Interestingly, 'Sunny' is one of the most anticipated films in the Malayalam film industry as it is Jayasurya’s 100th film.

Flix Mollywood

A few days ago, there was an announcement that Jayasurya’s next is titled Sunny and that Ranjith Sankar will be directing it. And now, the first look of this film has been revealed creating a hype among the film buffs. Interestingly, Sunny is one of the most anticipated films in the Malayalam film industry as it is Jayasurya’s 100th film.

It may be recalled that on the launch of Sunny, Jayasurya wrote on his social media page: “By numbers, my 100th movie. By heart, my first. To all of you, who have been a part of this journey, to all the forces that have been integral, I express my heartfelt gratitude. Thank you seems like too small a word. But Thank you. I hope to continue entertaining you with my work. (sic).”

It has been revealed that Sunny will be a musical for which Jayasurya has done a lot of homework. The star is playing a contemporary musician in Sunny, for which he has been growing a beard which will make his look more authentic. The story of this film is set in Kochi, but the team will be shooting some scenes in Dubai as well.

Speaking about his film, director Ranjith Sankar had said in an interview to the Times of India earlier, “Sunny is a musical and it is a movie following a new concept. It also has a whole new pattern and we would start shooting the film following strict COVID-19 protocols, at a prominent hotel in Kochi. The whole crew is also staying there as we shoot and we are planning a one-month schedule.”

On the mention that Sunny is Jayasuriya's 100th film, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: "Congratulations Jayetta @actor_jayasurya on your 100th film! Here’s to the next 100! All the best to the entire team of #Sunny (sic)". Dulquer Salmaan went on to write on his Instagram story: "Congratulations and All the best!!! On your 100th film".

The technical crew roped in for Sunny includes music director Shankar Sharma to compose the tunes, Madhu Neelakantan as the cinematographer, with Shameer Muhammad doing the edits. Another interesting feature of the film is that Sinoy Joseph, the sound designer, will use the sync-sound technology. The shooting of this film is currently on with the team following all the safety protocols keeping in mind the current pandemic.

Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya share a good rapport having worked together in films such as Punyalan Agarbathis, Punyalan Private Ltd, Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam and Pretham.

Besides Sunny, Jayasurya currently has Vellam in the making. Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya starrer Captain, is the director of Vellam. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in Vellam. The technical crew of this film includes Roby Varghese Raj for cranking the camera with Bijibal composing the tunes and Bijith Bala for editing. Vellam is bankrolled by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP.

Jayasurya also has the fantasy thriller, which is based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamottom needing his attention. The story of the mysterious Kadamattathu Kathanar is all set to be made into a film with Jayasurya roped in to play the role of the priest. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House on a big budget.

