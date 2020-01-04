Jayasurya’s ‘Anveshanam’ to release on January 31

Mollywood

Shruti Ramachandran plays the female lead in the film, directed by Prashob Vijayan.

The Jayasurya starrer Anveshanam, directed by Prashob Vijayan, was originally scheduled to hit the marquee on November 1 but it was postponed for various reasons. Now it is understood that the film will be out at the theatres on January 31. The announcement came from the production house, E4 Entertainment.

The film is bankrolled jointly by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions.

Anveshanam has Shruti Ramachandran playing the female lead. The technical crew of this film includes Francis Thomas for scripting, Ratheesh Ravi for dialogues, Appu Bhattathiri for editing, Jakes Bejoy for music and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar of Sound Factory for sound designing.

Jayasurya has earlier revealed that the film is a family thriller. His character is called Aravind.

The actor is working on his next film Vellam, directed by the Prajesh Sen, who has earlier directed Captain, another Jayasurya starrer. Nimisha Sajayan has been signed up to play the female lead in Vellam, which is based on the life of a drunkard.

Captain was a biopic on the legendary footballer VP Sathyan and Jayasurya won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in it.

Besides Vellam, Jayasurya has a number of films in his kitty. His upcoming film will be a fantasy thriller, which is based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamattom. The film is bankrolled by actor-producer Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House on a big budget. Reports are that this fantasy flick will be in the 3D format.

Vijay Babu and Jayasurya are also working together on another film, Sufiyum Sujathayum. It is an intense romantic tale, we hear. The film has Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female lead and she will be seen as Jayasurya’s wife. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Naranipuzha Shanavas.

