Jayaram joins sets of Prabhasâ€™s â€˜Radhe Shyamâ€™

The actor confirmed the news by sharing a selfie on social media with Prabhas, on the sets of the film.

Flix Tollywood

Veteran actor Jayaram has reportedly signed on to be a part of Prabhasâ€™s upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Jayaram is known for his roles in Tamil films, such as Uttama Villain and Ponnar Shankar, as well as in Telugu films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Bhagamathie. Revealing his association with the movie, the actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie taken with Prabhas, reportedly from the sets of Radhe Shyam. Along with the picture, the actor also posted saying that "Great to be teaming up with the incredible Prabhas for Radhe Shyam film, a heart-warming story, my next Telugu project. Amazing to witness his persistence, commitment and honesty with his craft."

Radhe Shyam is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming movies, and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie is touted to be a romantic drama, set in mid-century Europe, in which Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles. The movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and marks the first-time collaboration between Prabhas and the director, who is known for his directorial debut Jil.

The Radhe Shyam team has recently finished the shooting schedule in Italy, and has returned to Hyderabad. According to the reports, the upcoming schedule of the film will be in Hyderabad. The team has also released the first look posters of both Prabhas and Pooja Hegde separately, on the occasions of their birthdays. From the posters, it was gathered that Prabhas is playing the role of a man named Vikramaditya, who is a fortune teller, while Pooja Hegde is playing the role of a woman named Prerna.

If everything goes as planned, the movie will reportedly be ready to be released by the summer of 2021.

On the work front, Prabhas also has the upcoming Adipurush with director Om Raut, as well as another yet-to-be-named film with Vyjayanti movies on the cards. In the latter movie, Deepika Padukone will reportedly be playing the female lead. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is also shooting for her next film Most Eligible Bachelor, in which she will be starring alongside Akhil Akkineni.

