Javed Akhtar files criminal defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut

On a show on Republic TV, Kangana had alleged that Javed Akhtar is part of a "mafia" in Bollywood and had called him a "vulture."

Noted Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut for her statements made against him in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana had made the statement while speaking to Arnab Goswami on his show titled ‘Kangana Ranaut With Arnab Goswami On Nation Wants To Know.’

According to the complaint filed by the lyricist before the Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai, Kangana had alleged on the show that Javed Akhtar is part of a “suicide gang.” In the complaint, Akhtar says that Kangana “needlessly dragged his name in an unconnected sensitive matter,” and called him a “vulture.” She had also alleged that the Bollywood is being run by a “mafia” and that Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt are part of this “mafia.”

Akhtar has stated that Kangana has made these comments as "part of a premeditated, wilful and insidious campaign motivated by her commercial and personal motives of gaining publicity."

He has added that several newspapers and news channels covered the statements she made against him, and these statements made by Kangana have garnered views in lakhs, thus tarnishing Akhtar's reputation.

Javed Akhtar’s complaint added that Kangana dragged in his name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, the complaint said.

Javed Akhtar has filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Kangana under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

Kangana, as well as her sister Rangoli, have been booked in a case for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, and the Mumbai police have issued a second summons to them, asking them to remain present at the police station on November 10 to record their statements in the case.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court last month ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed, referring to tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister. The Bandra police subsequently registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

(With PTI inputs)