Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut opposite actor Jr NTR?

Janhvi is reportedly the top contender for Trivikram’s next yet-untitled Telugu project with Jr. NTR.

Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in Netflix’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War, is all set for her big Telugu debut. As per a report by Cinema Express, Janhvi is the top contender for Trivikram’s next yet-untitled Telugu project with Jr. NTR. The project, which will kick-off in 2021, will be bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations and will mark the second time union of Trivikram and NTR after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

"Trivikram wants to have a fresh onscreen pairing for NTR and is contemplating initiating a dialogue with Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, he is giving final touches to the script and if everything works out, he will take things forward," a source close to the director was quoted in the report. Janhvi had recently expressed her interest to work in Telugu films. She was even considered for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Fighter with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh; however, Ananya Panday was eventually roped in. It may be noted that Jhanvi had said in a television show last year to a private satellite channel that she would prefer to share the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda given a chance.

Trivikram’s project with NTR will only go on the floors next year only after he completes shooting of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. It’s still unclear as to when Rajamouli, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, will resume shooting of RRR, which also stars Ram Charan. RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr. NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him. Even life and bullet surrender to him. In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period flashback episode.

RRR will be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the banner of DVV Entertainments by DVV Danayya.

