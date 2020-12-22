‘Jallikattu’ stunt master makes debut in Kannada with ‘Shivappa’

Shiva Rajkumar plays the lead in the film, directed by cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton.

Stunt choreographer of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu, Supreme Sundar, is making his debut in the Kannada film industry. He will be working with the Shiva Rajkumar starrer Shivappa.

Supreme Sundar said that he is thrilled to work with a huge and respected star like Shiva Rajkumar. He was quoted by the Times of India as saying, that it has been a great experience for him. “I will be choreographing around six stunt sequences and each of these will be unique and new for the viewers here,” he said.

Sundar said that Shiva Rajkumar is extremely energetic and insists on doing the stunts all by himself without opting for a double. He added that both Shivanna and Dhananjaya have impressed him a lot which makes him eager to work with the team.

Two stunt sequences for Shivappa have been filmed so far and there are a few more which will be completed in the coming days.

Shivappa is directed by cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton. The film also has Anjali, Dhananjaya, Yasha Shivakumar, and Pruthvi Ambaar in the star cast.

The Malayalam film Jallikattu turned to be a critically acclaimed film in 2019. It was chosen as India’s entry for the Oscars this years. The film premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival last year and was selected as an official entry at the BFI London Film Festival and Busan. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, it is based on the short story Maoist penned by S Hareesh. Antony Varghese, Sabumon Abdusamad, Chemban Vinod and Santhy Balachandran played important roles in the film. Jallikattu was bankrolled by Thomas Panicker under his banner. S Hareesh in association with R Jayakumar penned the screenplay for this venture. The technical crew of this film comprised Girish Gangadharan for cinematography and Deepu Joseph for editing.

