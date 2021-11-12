Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s upcoming film Churuli is all set to stream on over-the-top (OTT) platform Sony LIV from November 19. A new trailer was unveiled by the streaming platform on November 11. The film had its world premiere at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) earlier this year. It was also screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival. Churuli stars
Churuli marks director Lijo Jose’s second collaboration with writer S Hareesh, who wrote the screenplay for hit Malayalam movie Jallikattu. The trailer opens with a woman retelling a folk tale about a rural legend and ghost living in the jungle- Perumadan, who has fun misguiding people. “He is a monster who leads everyone astray,” the woman says. She further says that a monk set out to capture Perumadan in the forest. Corresponding to her story, we see sequences from the present-day being played out. Shot in a hilly backdrop, the trailer reveals that the characters in the movie are on the lookout for a man. The trailer hints that the rest of the film might track the mysterious events that happen during the manhunt.
Churuli is backed by director Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban
Watch the trailer of ‘Churuli’ here
