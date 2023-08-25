Jai Bhim, Sarpatta and Karnan snubbed at National Film Awards, several question jury

Cinematographer PC Sreeram and Telugu actor Nani were among those who expressed disappointment over Jai Bhim not winning National Awards.

Flix National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday, August 25, and films like Kadaisi Vivasayi, Kashmir Files, RRR, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, were among the winners. However, several felt that movies like Sarpatta Parambarai, Karnan, and Jai Bhim were snubbed by the jury because of the social message present in the films and the way these movies took on casteism.

Several people took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their discontent with the winners of the national awards and that the above mentioned movies did not win. Noted cinematographer PC Sreeram also expressed his disappointment with Jai Bheem being left out. He said, “We in the film fraternity are united in our happiness for this year's National Awards. Did they leave out " jaibeem"due to any particular reason or is it the voice of INDIA which has them given jitters (sic).”

We in the film ferernity are united in our happiness for this year's #NationalAwards

Did they leave out " jaibeem"due to any particular reason or is it the voice if INDIA which has them given jitters . — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) August 25, 2023

Telugu actor Nani also expressed his disappointment that Jai Bhim did not win any awards, while he congratulated the winners. On an Instagram story, the actor said, “Congratulations to all the national award winners. Telugu cinema flies high. You [Allu Arjun] winning the best actor award (First ever at national awards from Telugu cinema) made it even more special bunny.” In the next story, he said, ‘#JaiBhim’ with a heartbreak emoji.

Actor Nani Instagram story about Jai bhim movie #NationalFilmAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/ifAovxkfaB — #Leo (@22Samith) August 25, 2023

Sarpatta Parambarai directed by anti-caste filmmaker Pa Ranjith and revolves around a Dalit boxer Kabilan (played by Arya) and the odds he overcomes to emerge successful in the sport. Karnan was directed by yet another anti-caste filmmaker Mari Selvaraj and is about the violence meted out to lowered caste people by a dominant caste. Meanwhile Jai Bhim was directed by TJ Gnanavel and follows the story of Rajakannu (played by Manikandan), a man from the Irular (a Scheduled Tribe) community who is killed due to police violence and how his wife Sengeni (played by Lijomol Jose) strives to get justice. It was based on a real life incident. It is to be noted that none of these movies had won in any of the categories of the awards.

Another user said that it was a “joke” that The Kashmir Files was picked for the Nargis Dutt Awards for National Integration but movies like Karnan, Sarpatta Parambarai, and Jai Bhim did not win an award. The user said, “Sarpatta Parambarai, Jai Bhim and Karnan were the three best Indian movies of 2021, yet they were overlooked during the national awards. While the propaganda movie Kashmir Files won the award for the best film on national integration. The Joke is on the country.”

Sarpatta Parambarai, Jai Bhim and Karnan were the three best Indian movies of 2021, yet they were overlooked during the national awards.



While the propaganda movie ‘Kashmir Files’ won the award for the best film on national integration.



The Joke is on the country. pic.twitter.com/fvUNKJImZU — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 25, 2023

One user noted how movies like Pushpa are for entertainment but those like Jai Bhim are for awards but the latter did not win. The user said, “Movies like Pushpa are for entertainment. Movies like Jai Bhim are for awards. But Pushpa got a national award, while Jai Bhim couldn't even make the nominations.”

Movies like Pushpa are for entertainment



Movies likes Jai Bhim are for awards.



But Pushpa got a national award, while Jai Bhim couldnt even make the nominations. #NationalFilmAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/cESGSAY4AB — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 24, 2023

Subhakeerthana, a journalist, alleged that only lobbying would ensure films win the National Awards. They also questioned whether Pushpa would have won an award if it was not marketed as a ‘pan-Indian film.’ The user said, “According to the jury, Kashmir Files deserved an award, but not Karnan, Jaibhim, or Sarpatta Parambarai. It speaks volumes about how sick the country is. Only lobbying wins; nothing else.”

According to the jury, #KashmirFiles deserved an award, but not #Karnan, #Jaibhim, or #SarpattaParambarai. It speaks volumes about how sick the country is. Only lobbying wins; nothing else. — Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) August 24, 2023

#69thNationalFilmAwards : Tamil Films Like #JaiBhim - #Karnan & #SarpattaParambarai Gets Completely Ignored By National Award Committee!!



One Happy Thing is #KadaisiVivasayi Won The Special Jury Award & Best Tamil Film Award✊✨ pic.twitter.com/dsycJ8C23e — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) August 24, 2023

So, only the marginalised (dalits/Adivasis) felt the pain of the movie #JaiBhim isn't it ?

Is the rest of the country averse to feelings, pain, compassion ? Did the movie Pushpa really inspire you, the way #JaiBhim did ? Did you have tears while watching pushpa ? Really ? pic.twitter.com/AM9Ym55vc2 — ♥️ (@manishahire) August 25, 2023