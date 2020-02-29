Jacqueline Fernandez roped in for Pawan Kalyan's next?

The film will be directed by Krish and is touted to be a period drama

Flix Tollywood

It has been reported already that the Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, directed by Krish, is a period drama. The untitled film, produced by AM Rathnam, is touted to hit the marquee for Sankranthi next year.

Referred as 'PSPK 27' for now, it will have two heroines sharing the screen space with Pawan Kalyan and the latest reports are that the Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in to play one of the two female leads. Sources close to the film unit say that she will be playing the second heroine in it while the search is on to rope in the main female lead.

One of the top heroines in Tollywood right now, Keerthy Suresh is in talks to play the role and is expected to sign on the dotted lines soon. Further, another actor from the Hindi film industry, Arjun Rampal, has been roped in to play the antagonist in this flick.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s twenty-sixth film is progressing well. It is the remake of the hit Bollywood flick Pink. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman is composing the tunes with the ace director Trivikram Srinivas penning the dialogues. Reports are that this remake will hit the marquee in May this year.

Pawan Kalyan will be playing Amitabh Bachchan’s role and had joined the sets this month. The star stayed away from the arch lights due to his political commitments and decided to don the greasepaint for the Pink remake considering the meaty role in it.

Besides these two films, Pawan Kalyan also has the Harish Kalyan directorial in his kitty. Reports are that Shruti Haasan will be playing the female lead. This film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is still in the early stages of production and more details will be out soon after the details are finalised.