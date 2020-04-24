Jacqueline Fernandez to do a special number in 'Vakeel Saab'?

The actor has been approached but it is not clear if she has given her go-ahead yet.

Expectations are riding high on Vakeel Saab as it will mark the comeback of the Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan after a gap of two years. The star had stayed away from the arc lights due to his political commitments and decided to don the greasepaint considering the meaty role he was offered.

The star cast of Vakeel Saab, a social thriller, includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

According to latest reports, talks are on with Jacqueline Fernandez to sign her up to do a special dance sequence in Vakeel Saab. The actor has been approached but it is not clear if she has given her go-ahead yet. Incidentally, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in a special number in the Prabhas starrer Saaho last year.

While the Vakeel Saab team is waiting to rope her in for the song, the actor has the Hindi flick Attack in her kitty. The action thriller is written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham. The film stars John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

It may be noted that Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the acclaimed Bollywood flick Pink, which went on to win the National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. It was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role with Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Piyush Mishra and Mamata Shankar in pivotal roles.

