I've been in a state of shock: Director Shankar on 'Indian 2' mishap

Shankar's tweet comes a day after Kamal's letter to Lyca Productions was made public.

A week after the accident that cost the lives of three technicians on the sets of Shankar-Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, the director has in a tweet shared his grief over what has happened.

“It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families (sic),” he tweeted.

It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families February 26, 2020

The message comes a day after Kamal’s letter to Lyca Productions Chairman Subashkaran was made public.

Urging the production house to ensure the implementation of all safety guidelines and institute an audit process to assess safety standards at shooting locations before commencing any shoot, Kamal wrote, “As producers you should ensure the best of medical help to each of those who have been admitted to hospital and provide the affected families your support during this time of need, both financially and emotionally.”

The accident that caused the death of three - Krishna (35), an assistant director, Madhu (27), a production assistant, and Chandran (58), an art assistant - also injured a few others. Following the mishap, the Chennai police booked Lyca Productions under Sections 287 [Negligent conduct with respect to machinery], 337 [Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others], 338 [Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others] and 304A [Causing death by negligence] of the Indian Penal Code.

On the fifth day of the film's Chennai schedule, a crane that was being used for the shoot came crashing down on the spot where the crew members were standing. The incident happened around 10 pm. The crane operator Rajan was arrested by the police on Friday.