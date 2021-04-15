'It Is a villain’s role': Vijay Sethupathi speaks on the offer from Kamal Haasan

The actor also added that he wasn't sure if he is taking the project as he is still in the early stages of discussions.

Flix Film

Vijay Sethupathi who has currently done two back-to-back villain roles in the Tamil and Telugu blockbusters Master and Uppenu, could soon be pulling off a hat-trick on screen.

The actor confirmed that he just been offered a film - Vikram - with Kamal Haasan, to be directed by Lokesh Kanagraj.

“They have come to me with the offer. Yes, it is a villain’s role. But let’s see. We haven’t yet worked out the dates, etc. So it would be premature to say I am doing the film,” says Vijay.

When asked if he is open to doing more negaive roles, Vijay says “Yes, why not? I like exploring the dark side of human nature. By putting all the negative forces within me out there on screen I get to live a life that I’d never be able to live in real life. Did you find the two characters in Master and Uppena to be similar? Similarly if I agree to do one more villain’s part it would be to explore a darker shade of human nature than the things I’ve attempted so far.”

The actor however added that he had not decided on taking up the project or not.

“Like I said, they are yet to come to me to work out the details. So right now, it would be very premature to say I am doing it. That film already has two great artistes on board - Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. If I come on board, I must bring something special to the project. Or else there is no point to it," he says.

The actor adds that he had one regret when it came to his Telugu debut Uppena.

“I couldn’t dub my own lines in Telugu. It was my first Telugu film and I did not have a strong enough command over the language. I tried my best. But everyone felt I was speaking Telugu with an accent. It was best to get someone else to dub. But the thing is audiences saw two different performances up there. The one that I gave on screen and the other one given by the dubbing artiste. It’s two different performances,” he says.

Happy as he is by the film’s success, Vijay is troubled by the linguistic lacuna. “If I had to do it again I’d make sure I know the language well enough to be accepted by audiences in Andhra and Telangana. It is their kindness, their love for me that would make me even more conscious of making sure I speak Telugu like a local next time," he says.