Itâ€™s a wrap up for Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s 'Yuvarathnaa'

'Yuvarathnaa' is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth to deliver the smash hit film 'Rajakumaraa'.

It is now official that the shooting of the upcoming Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuvarathnaa has been wrapped up. The filmâ€™s director Santosh Ananddram had confirmed this by posting a pic of the team on the day of the wrap-up.

About 90 per cent of Yuvarathnaaâ€™s shooting was completed before the lockdown. All that remained to be shot were a few scenes and a song sequence which were done now with the lockdown rules relaxed. With the shooting wrapped up completely, the post-production and promos will begin in full swing. Further, the government has agreed to re-open the theatres and there are expectations that Yuvarathnaa may hit the marquee for Christmas this year.

According to reports, scenes involving Puneeth Rajkumar were shot in various colleges in Karnataka. It may be noted here that Puneeth will be appearing as a college student after nearly a decade with this Santosh Ananddram directorial. The title Yuvarathnaa comes with the tagline â€˜Power of Youthâ€™ which gives an indication that it would have a political touch.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth to deliver the smash hit film Rajakumaraa. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The film has Sayyesha Saigal playing the female lead and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. The rest of the star cast includes Dhananjaya, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Arun Gowda, Vishaal Hegde, Prakash Raj, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Kavya Shetty in supporting roles. The technical crew of this film includes S Thaman for music, Venkatesh Anguraj for cinematography and Jnaanesh B Matad for editing.

Yuvarathnaa was originally planned as an April 3rd release this year but had to be postponed. Having wrapped up Yuvarathnaa, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to move over to his other film in the making James.

Puneeth Rajkumar and director Chethan Kumar are teaming up for James and the expectations are high on this project as Puneeth and Chethan are collaborating for the first time. Charan Raj has been roped in to compose the tunes for this entertainer with Shreesha Kuduvalli signed up to crank the camera and Deepu S Kumar roped in to do the edits. Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, James will be a complete mass entertainer, say sources.

Recently, it was revealed that the ace stunt master duo, Ram â€“ Lakshman from Tollywood has been brought in to handle the special stunt sequences in James. Touted to be a complete actioner, this film will also have stunts choreographed by the ace stunt master Ravi Varma. With reports about ace stuntmen onboard for this project doing rounds, fans are waiting eagerly for James to make it to the silver screens to see their star perform some gravity-defying stunts.

A few days ago, reports emerged that Puneeth Rajkumar may be roped in to star in the 3 Idiots remake in Kannada but this has not been confirmed yet.

(Content provided by Digital Native)