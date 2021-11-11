It’s a wrap for Prabhas starrer Adipurush, announces director Om Raut

A mythological drama, ‘Adipurush’, which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, is expected to hit the big screens in August 2022.

Flix Cinema

It’s a wrap for the much anticipated Prabhas starrer Adipurush, director Om Raut announced on Thursday, November 11. “It’s a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can’t wait to share with you the magic we have created,” Om Raut tweeted. The upcoming mythological drama, which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, is among the most anticipated movies in recent times. Touted to be a visual extravaganza, the movie is expected to be a treat for VFX fans.

The 3D action drama will have Prabhas playing the role of Lord Ram while Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Sita. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen portraying the role of Raavan while actor Sunny Singh has been cast as Lakshman.

The movie is slated to release on August 11 next year. Apart from some initial hiccups, Adipurush was also postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic.

Prabhas, who is busy with back-to-back shoots, had last month joined the shooting schedule of Adipurush which was taking place in Mumbai. It was earlier reported that Om Raut had planned to wrap up the shooting before the movie enters the post-production phase, which needs heavy VFX and graphical representation. It was also reported that the graphics in Adipurush would have triple the amount of VFX than the Baahubali series.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner and Retrophiles, Adipurush is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Kharthik Palani has been roped in as the cinematographer while Ashish Mhatre and Apurva Motiwale are on board as editors.

According to reports, actor Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Adipurush will be facing off at the box-office as they are both set to release on the same day next year.

With IANS inputs