ISKCON temple in Bengaluru to reopen on October 5

The decision to reopen comes in the wake of the lifting of restrictions on religious congregations as per the guidelines issued by the Union government.

news Temple

After nearly six months since its closure following the imposition of the lockdown in Bengaluru due to COVID-19, the ISKCON temple is set to reopen for visitors on October 5, temple authorities said on Saturday. The decision to reopen comes in the wake of the lifting of restrictions on religious congregations as per the guidelines issued by the Union government.

The opening hours on weekdays of ISKCON are 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and again from 4 to 8 pm; and from 9.30 am to 8 pm on weekends, the temple said in a media release. It is mandatory to follow strict protocols – wearing masks is compulsory for all visitors, and as a precautionary measure, those aged below 10 years and above 65 years as well as pregnant women have been advised not to visit the temple keeping their safety in mind.

Noting that measures such as sanitisation of hands and feet, and thermal screening process will be done at the premises for all visitors, the temple said that lifts will be operational in a limited capacity and only for the needy, the gifts and book counters will be open, and 'Kalyana Mantapas' will be available to the public for bookings.

Visitors can also enjoy daily darshan by visiting the official website, it added.

The Karnataka government in its Unlock 5 guidelines stated that people will be fined up to Rs 1000 for not wearing masks in public places. The fine is Rs 1000 in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural areas.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka breached the 9,000 mark on Friday and there are currently over one lakh active cases in the southern state. However, the state government has ruled out introducing fresh lockdown measures and are discussing the possibility of opening schools and cinema halls later this month.