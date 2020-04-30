Corona virus live

News of the veteran actor’s death spread quickly on social media on Thursday morning.

Flix Death Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 10:34
TNM Staff

The death of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday morning sparked an outpouring of condolence messages and mournful words as many reeled from the shock of the tragic news. The 67-year-old actor had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last week after complaining of illness. 

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who had starred alongside Kapoor in multiple films including Amar Akbar Anthony in 1977 and 1983’s Coolie, confirmed the news of the actor’s passing on Twitter. Kapoor’s death comes just one day after the passing of another Bollywood legend, actor Irrfan Khan. 

Moments after the announcement, personalities from across the Indian film industry, political figures, sportspersons and many more shared their remembrances of the actor on social media. 

Calling Rishi Kapoor "Multifaceted, endearing and lively," Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences. 

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM tweeted.

Film

Politics

Sports