‘Irreparable loss to cinema’: India says goodbye to Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor

News of the veteran actor’s death spread quickly on social media on Thursday morning.

The death of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday morning sparked an outpouring of condolence messages and mournful words as many reeled from the shock of the tragic news. The 67-year-old actor had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last week after complaining of illness.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who had starred alongside Kapoor in multiple films including Amar Akbar Anthony in 1977 and 1983’s Coolie, confirmed the news of the actor’s passing on Twitter. Kapoor’s death comes just one day after the passing of another Bollywood legend, actor Irrfan Khan.

Moments after the announcement, personalities from across the Indian film industry, political figures, sportspersons and many more shared their remembrances of the actor on social media.

Calling Rishi Kapoor "Multifaceted, endearing and lively," Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences.

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Film

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 30, 2020

The year 2020 is turning out to be the worst year..another legend #RishiKapoor sir gone..no words can describe his contribution to our industry..we have admired him.. grown up watching his films..inspired by him to be better actors..you will surely be missed sir..!! pic.twitter.com/mOeeT1OS8K — (@varusarath) April 30, 2020

This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can’t call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/VSZHRqNks9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 30, 2020

Politics

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatility acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

Sports

#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 30, 2020

A childhood icon, so bubbly and one of the friendliest people I have met. Always waved to you first. And what a second wind as an actor! In grief. #RishiKapoor — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2020

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/PJUfmCx9hk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 30, 2020