IPS officer in Bengaluru under scrutiny for allegedly impersonating Home Secy

The unnamed woman IPS officer allegedly impersonated the Home Secretary to obtain confidential details of the Bengaluru Safe City project.

An IPS officer in Bengaluru has come under the scanner for impersonation. The officer allegedly posed as the Home Secretary on phone and email to access classified information pertaining to the tendering process of the Bengaluru Safe City Project. Police officials have brought this to the notice of Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and have sought an inquiry. The intervention from the officer was brought to their attention recently.

According to TOI, the woman IPS officer impersonated the Home Secretary for personal interests. She reportedly was not linked to the project and the Home Department, aware of the matter, is taking suitable steps.

However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “The proposal was being drafted by an independent management consultancy we hired. They received a mail from a third-party asking about the details and they brought this to our notice. We further notified the government.”

“The motivation behind the said officer’s act of impersonation is unknown. We can speak about it only after we have thoroughly investigated. The allegations have not been proven yet; once they are, we will initiate the necessary disciplinary action,” he added when asked about the inquiry and impending action against the said officer.

The selection process of the service provider for design, implementation and maintenance of the Safe City project is underway. When asked if this incident will impact the selection process, the Commissioner said, “The incident will bear no direct effect on the tendering process. We will be accepting the tenders in the month of January.” The findings from the inquiry will be notified to the government, he said.

Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar remained unavailable for comment.

What is Safe City Project?

The Safe City Project is an initiative of the Union government to make cities safer for women and children. The project will be carried out under the Nirbhaya Fund, a Rs 10 billion corpus announced by the Union government, under which CCTV cameras, panic buttons, surveillance systems will be installed, and crimes in cities will be mapped using geographic information system (GIS). The Union government is to bear 60% of the cost while the remaining 40% will be borne by respective state governments.